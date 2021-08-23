Pop up storms through mid week

The chance for pop up thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be close to normal for the next few days with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The hot and humid weather will lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow and Wednesday. High pressure will control our weather this week, and get stronger toward the end of the week. Rain chances will drop on Thursday, and it will likely stay dry Friday through the weekend. It will also heat up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.