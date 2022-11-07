Another warm day is expected ahead of a cold front. Records are in jeopardy again today. All cities have a record of 82 degrees to beat. The forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 83, and 79 degrees is the forecast in North Myrtle Beach.

A cold front will move through tonight and knock down temperatures by 10 degrees or so for Tuesday. Dewpoints are also going be lower by 20 degrees as dry air rushes in. The front moves through mainly dry, isolated showers are still possible because of all the moisture being pushed out.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be almost typical of November. A cold morning is expected on Wednesday as overnight temperatures Tuesday are going to be in the upper-40s in the Pee Dee and mid-50s along the Grand Strand.

All eyes are going to be on the tropics to finish out the workweek as Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole formed overnight.

The latest runs of the GFS and EURO models are in much better agreement today with the positioning of the system. Both models have the system in the northern/northwest Bahamas Wednesday night, both models also show the low-pressure system coming ashore on the southeast coast of Florida Thursday morning/afternoon.

The models do not agree on strength. The EURO shows Florida impacted by a subtropical/tropical storm (likely to be named Nicole), and GFS shows a hurricane. The main difference between a tropical and subtropical storm has to do with the positions of the thunderstorms and the strongest winds. Tropical systems have thunderstorms and the highest wind much closer to the center of circulation whereas in a subtropical storm it is displaced 70 miles or so. Tropical systems also fuel themselves from the release of latent heat, and subtropical systems do not fully.

Beyond Florida, both models show a turn to the northeast and the low pressure impacting the Carolinas in five to six days. There is less agreement between the GFS and EURO. The EURO is weaker and faster moving

Five to six days is still a very long way out, and the forecast is likely to change, but rain is going to be inevitable on Thursday and Friday, and high surf and gusty conditions will be anticipated. A gale watch is already in effect.