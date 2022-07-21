MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Not only is there a heat advisory in place for all of our counties, but there is also a severe weather outlook as given by the Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS has our entire viewing area under a heat advisory from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. due to air temperatures in the 90s and heat indices topping 105 degrees. Stay hydrated and refrain from spending a lot of time outside.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of our area under a “slight” risk which is a level of 2/5. This is for all of Scotland County and parts of Marlboro, Darlington, Robeson, and Dillon counties. The main concern will be isolated hail and gusty winds which could be upwards of 35 mph. Most of the Pee Dee is in a level 1 where there is not a highlighted hail threat, and the immediate coast has no outlook just general thunderstorm activity expected.

High temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Grand Strand and mid-90s inland. The beaches will likely observe a heat index between 102-105 degrees, and the Pee Dee will feel hotter between 105-108 degrees. Isolated storm activity is already ongoing, but is expected to ramp up this evening. Some models (Baron 3k) show widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening whereas the latest run of the HRRR model is nearly dry.

The activity today is due to a cold front/stationary front to the north which will stall through tomorrow. Scattered rain is expected for tonight along with low temperatures well above normal in the mid-upper-70s.

The summertime pattern of midafternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue for both Friday and Saturday. Luckily, high temperatures will be closer to normal with upper-80s expected for the coast and low-90s inland.