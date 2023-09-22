MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another gloomy, overcast day across the area. In comparison to yesterday, most of the morning has been very dry, but that will change throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has moved inland into coastal North Carolina. Over the coming hours, rain will be dropping down into our area as well. The center of PTC 16 is forecasted to make landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina tomorrow morning with winds of 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center will likely deem this low-pressure Subtropical Storm Ophelia. Subtropical means that the thunderstorms and highest winds are all displaced from the center of circulation. It is possible that the system organizes and becomes tropical, but right now it is not.

Since landfall will be so far to our north, rainfall totals are not expected to be as high as yesterday. The European model and GFS agree, most of the rain will be along the borderbelt and likely 0.75″-1″. The Pee Dee and beaches are expected to get 0.5″-1″. Coastal flooding and storm surge is not a concern with this system.

It will continue to be very breezy throughout the day and for the first part of your Saturday. Winds will be sustained between 20-25 mph. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be likely. Gusts around 40 mph will be possible, but infrequent.

Highs for today will be in the mid-70s, and low temperatures for tonight will be in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees inland and low-60s at the coast.

On-and-off showers will continue through the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday. It will be partly sunny afterward with temperatures in the mid-70s. It will be clearing out overnight into Sunday, and then Sunday will be great with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures back in the low-80s.