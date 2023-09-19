MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Quiet weather continues across the Coastal and Pee Dee areas of our area. High pressure is in control of our weather, through at least Thursday. That means we will see mostly to partly sunny skies, with mostly clear evenings. Temperatures will fall to below normal categories through Wednesday.

As we look towards to end of the week, we will start to see some changes in the weather. A few more clouds will be present on Thursday. As we go into Thursday night into Friday, clouds will continue to thicken. A low pressure system is expected to develop off the east coast of Florida. This will help push cloud cover into the area by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the area off the Florida coast, for the possibility of some sort of tropical development. Right now it has a chance of developing into a subtropical system. No matter the category or if it acquires a name, it will bring the same impacts across the Grand Strand starting Friday evening into Saturday. Our coastal areas could see some heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and high surf.

Saturday looks to be the worst day where we will see the affects along the Grand Strand. The unknown part if the exact track. Currently the GFS model has a track a little further off the South Carolina coast. The Euro model is tracking a little closer to the coast. If the low pressure tracks closer to the coast, the affects, rain and wind wise could make it back into the Pee Dee. A further out to sea track, keeps the bad weather more along the immediate coast.

As we get into Sunday, rain chances start to decrease. We will return to temperatures closer to 80 degrees and more sunshine.