Today’s rain and thunderstorms will move away tonight, and cooler, drier weather will move in. It will stay windy tonight, but skies will clear as temperatures drop into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be windy and cool. Winds will not be as strong as they were today. Sunny weather will continue Thursday before the next storm system moves in on Friday. This one will bring more rain and the chance for thunderstorms and severe weather. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will be cool again with high temperatures in the 50s. Another system will bring a chance for showers on Monday.

Tonight, clearing and windy. Lows 42 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 60.