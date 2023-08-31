The worst weather from Idalia has passed and the storm will move away today. The heavy rain has pushed to our north, but lingering rain and wind will continue through this morning. The storm will move away today and conditions will improve in the afternoon. Nice weather will move in behind the storm.

It will be sunny Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity. The nice weather will continue next week, but it will warm up. Highs on Labor Day will top out in the mid 80s along the coast, near 90 inland. Temperatures will warm a little through midweek inland areas warming into the low 90s.

Today, rain and wind in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

Tonight, mostly clear ad mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.