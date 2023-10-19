Rain moving in tomorrow will move out in time for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will become mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, especially in the afternoon. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers will end tomorrow night, and drier air will move in for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures warming into the 70s. A cold front will move through Sunday night. No rain is expected, but it will be cooler to start next week. High pressure will keep sunny, dry weather with a slow warm up next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 70s.