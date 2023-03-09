Clouds moving in tonight will bring rain tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain developing late. A storm system will move through tomorrow, bringing on and off periods of rain. It will be cool again with temperatures in the 60s. Rain will end tomorrow afternoon, and another shot of cool weather will move in for the weekend. We will see sunshine Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday. Most of the rain will fall Sunday night. Behind this system, cool weather will linger through the middle of the week. Warmer weather may briefly return late next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain late. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 64 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the low 60s.