MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Clear conditions heading into the overnight hours and temperatures are fairly close to normal, likely a couple of degrees below, near 70 degrees for the coast, and upper-60s inland. Sunshine continues for tomorrow and temperatures will be consistent with what was observed today mid-80s for the Grand Strand and low-90s for the Pee Dee and up along the border belt.

Monday will mainly consist of sunshine as well and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees. By Monday evening a cold front will enter our viewing area and this will lead to widespread rain Monday night into Wednesday. Here is a look at what models are predicting rainfall totals from now until Thursday morning (five day total) (these numbers are subject to change as models update every couple of hours):

EURO: 1.5″-2″ throughout the Pee Dee and 1″-1.5″ along the Grand Strand and throughout the border belt

GFS: 1″-1.5″ throughout the Pee and Dee and <0.5″ along the Grand Strand and throughout the border belt

Looks like this week could provide us with a good soaking rain to help relieve some drought conditions throughout the area.

The cold front will stall offshore and continue to pump moisture into the Carolinas. The most widespread rain is Tuesday and Wednesday while most cities appear to be relatively dry Thursday and Friday, but small rain chances are still in place.

Temperature-wise anticipate low-80s Tuesday and Wednesday for the beaches and rising to mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Inland temperatures will be in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday and low-90s Thursday and Friday