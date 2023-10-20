MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front currently located in the Midlands as of 12:30 p.m. has increased rain across the western portions of our area and has cooled temperatures 10 degrees or so. The cold front will move through the Pee Dee this afternoon; the Grand Strand will get the front this evening.

The rain is out ahead of the front so the Pee Dee is already dealing with rain and the coast will receive rain during the midafternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather today and that outlook is only because there could be isolated damaging wind gust. No hail or tornadoes are expected.

High temperatures were likely already hit in the Pee Dee and it will be cooling into the 60s throughout the afternoon. The Grand Strand still has a couple of hours of warming and will make it to the mid-70s.

After midnight the cold front is gone and the clouds follow quickly behind. Clear and cold for tonight with upper-40s returning to the Pee Dee and the coast will be in the low to mid-50s.

A beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A dry cold front will move through Sunday night and make Monday much cooler with highs around 70.