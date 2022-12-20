The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system will pass by to our south tonight, bringing periods of cold rain. This system will stall offshore tomorrow, keeping it cloudy with scattered showers and some drizzle. The system will lift northward on Thursday, bringing warmer weather and a better chance for heavier rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday. A strong cold front will move through early Friday morning. Temperatures will be mild early in the morning, but will quickly drop into the 30s with gusty winds. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday afternoon, and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s Friday night. This very cold weather will continue through the weekend, even with sunshine. Temperatures will moderate next week with highs in the 40s Monday, then 50s Tuesday.

Tonight, cloudy, breezy and cold with periods of rain. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and drizzle. Highs 48 inland, 50 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s.