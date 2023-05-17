Rain chances will linger for the next few days. A cold front moving through tonight will spark showers and thunderstorms. It will be windy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. Much cooler weather will move in tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s. The front will stall to our south, and that will keep it mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The highest rain chance will be to the south. The chance for showers will continue on Friday, but it will slowly clear with some sunshine returning. Warmer weather will return on Saturday. There will be a slight chance for a shower late in the day as a cold front approaches. That front will move through Saturday night into Sunday with scattered showers. Warmer, drier weather will move in to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.