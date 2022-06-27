Higher chances for rain will continue through mid week. A cold front will push into the area tonight, and stall just to the south through Wednesday. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few showers tonight. With the front in the area, we will see showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will stay in the 80s. The front will dissipate on Thursday, and there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but we will see more sunshine and it will be warmer, with some spots near 90. Warm, humid weather will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.