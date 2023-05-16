Rain chances are back and will continue for the next few days. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a few showers around. A cold front will push into the area tomorrow, bringing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. It will still be warm tomorrow with temperatures back into the 80s. The front will stall just to our south on Thursday. This will drop temperatures into the 70s, but with the front so close, it will stay mostly cloudy and the chance for showers will continue. There is a small chance that some showers could linger into Friday. Another cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Drier weather will move in on Sunday, and it will still be warm with highs near 80.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s.