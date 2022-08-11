Rain chances are on the rise as temperatures start to come down. Today will be warm and humid with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will approach with a few showers in the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms moving in late in the day. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and Friday as the front passes through.

Cooler weather will move in Friday and continue through the weekend. Highs Friday through the weekend will be mostly in the 80s. Humidity will start lower Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday. This will allow the night time temperatures to cool into the 60s through the weekend. Another cold front will approach the Carolinas to start next week. Shower activity will increase late in the day on Monday. The cold front will move through early Tuesday morning, with a chance for a few thunderstorms lingering for the day. This will keep the more comfortable weather around through much of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few showers and late day storms. Highs near 90.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms and late day clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.