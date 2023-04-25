Rain chances will move in tonight and continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The clouds and showers will linger through tomorrow, keeping it cool with highs only in the 60s to near 70. We will see more sunshine on Thursday, and while there will still be a slight chance for a shower, much of the day will be dry. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. A storm system will bring rain Thursday night into Friday. We will likely see a break from the rain on Saturday before another system moves through on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the middle 70s.