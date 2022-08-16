Rain chances are back and will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the area today and hang out for the rest of the week. The front will stall near the coast today, leading to a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will nudge southward Wednesday, and this will be our best chance for a dry day this week. However, it will stay rather cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The front will drift back northward as a warm front Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning, especially late Thursday and into Friday. The front will stall again to our northwest this weekend, keeping the chance for thunderstorms around. Temperatures will also warm back up through the weekend, back to near normal to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-82 inland, 83-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.