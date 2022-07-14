Clouds and rain showers will continue through tomorrow. A front will remained stalled across the area tonight and tomorrow. This will keep it mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 70s, and highs tomorrow in the 80s. This front will fall apart for the weekend, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will keep rain chances in the forecast. We will see more sunshine for the weekend, and rain chances will be lower, but there will still be scattered late day storms. High pressure will strengthen into next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer weather. Some spots will warm into the mid 90s by Tuesday. Pop up storms will be possible through next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.