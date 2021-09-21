Rain chances continue Wednesday

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday, then it will dry out on Thursday. Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be another day with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible again tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night as a cold front moves through the area. This front will push offshore on Thursday. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. Skies will clear, it will cool down and humidity will drop. High temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday, and night time low temperatures will drop into the 50s. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend. It will warm back into the 80s this weekend, but the humidity will stay low. The sunny, warm weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, clearing, cooler and lowering humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.