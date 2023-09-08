Rain chances are increasing heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will stay warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A front stalled to our west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. It will be rather cloudy, and that will keep temperatures in the 80s. There will be more sunshine Sunday, but still a chance for thunderstorms. High pressure will bring nice weather to start next week. It will be warm and humid Monday and Tuesday, and most places will stay dry. The next front will move in on Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms, then cooler weather for the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.