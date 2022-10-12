Rain chances are moving in ahead of a cold front. Clouds will increase today as a warm front develops to our south. Rain showers will move in late in the day, but for most it will be after sunset. The warm front will push through tonight with scattered showers. Thursday will be warm and humid with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through Thursday night, and drier air will return on Friday.

Humidity will be lower, and there will be plenty of sunshine. It will be sunny and warm heading into the weekend with some spots inland climbing back to around 80 on Sunday. A few clouds will move in Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front. A few showers could move through the area Sunday night to early Monday morning. The cold front will move through on Monday and temperatures will drop to the mid-70s Monday afternoon. Much cooler weather will move in for Tuesday, with some spots struggling to reach 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Today, partly sunny and mild with showers after sunset. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 63-65 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 78-80 inland, 76-78 beaches.