Rain chances are increasing, and it will stay cold. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a storm system. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, then hold steady as the clouds arrive. Most places away from the coast will fall below freezing tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible late in the day, and it will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. A storm system will linger offshore Wednesday, keeping it cloudy and cool with a chance for drizzle and showers. A warm front on Thursday will bring more rain, and will also warm us into the 60s. A strong cold front will move through on Friday. High temperatures will be in the morning, then temperatures will drop in the afternoon. It will be windy and very cold late in the day. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s Friday night, and highs over the weekend will stay in the 30s.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cold. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late. Highs 48 inland, 50 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.