Rain chances are returning for the end of the week. A storm system offshore will move toward the coast over the next few days. Clouds will move in and today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially late in the day. The storm system will move on shore tonight, and periods of rain will continue through Friday.

This storm system will dissipate for the weekend, and it will warm up with sunshine returning. High temperatures will be back into the 80s this weekend, and we will have the chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. Warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Highs 72-74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows 59-62 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.