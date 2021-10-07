Rain chances increase for the end of the week

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week. Tropical moisture will continue to stream into the Carolinas into the weekend. This will keep us warm and humid, but will also bring showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s.

We will start to dry out over the weekend. Rain chances will increase on Saturday with an area of low pressure centered right off our coast. The low will start to move away on Sunday, taking the tropical moisture with it, allowing us to dry out. This drier weather will continue into next week, and it will stay warm with highs in the 80s.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 66-67 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.