Some much need rain is on the way. Monday will still contain partly sunny skies, but light isolated showers are expected throughout the day. Roughly 20-30% of the forecast area will see rain at some point on Monday and this is all thanks to a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and low-90s inland. The front moves through our counties Monday night and will be off the Carolina coast early Tuesday morning.

The front continues to hang out offshore and this will bring widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. This rain is much needed as a large majority of our counties are in a drought. Rainfall projections through Wednesday night vary based on the model, but most average about 1′ to 1.5″ inland with a little less falling along the coast. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler, low-80s for the beaches, and mid-80s inland.

We’ll briefly dry out for Thursday and Friday, but stray showers are still possible inland. A cold front will approach this weekend, increasing our rain chances. The front looks to stall to our north but isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend.

Today, partly sunny with late afternoon/evening storms. Highs 88-91 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms. Lows 68-72 inland. 73-74 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs 82-84 inland, 82-83 beaches.