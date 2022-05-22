Yet again we are muggy and mild for this Sunday morning! Be mindful of isolated thunderstorm activity that will try to flare up later today as temperatures rise. High temperatures will be ranging in the 80s, on the upper end of that spectrum further inland.

As stated, thunderstorms will be possible today, but tomorrow’s chances of pm storm and rainfall production are better. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall in the area through mid-week.

This will increase our rain potential overall for the week and will drop our temperatures closer to normal levels. Most high temperatures will stay in the 80s next week with isolated to scattered rain/storms.

TODAY: Limited sunshine with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. Lows in the low 70s to around 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered pm t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.