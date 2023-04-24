Cloudier, cooler weather this week will eventually lead to a chance for rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. High pressure will keep it dry through tomorrow with temperatures remaining below normal. We will see more clouds on Wednesday. A series of storm systems will develop along a front stalled to our south. This will bring a few showers Wednesday and a better chance for rain Thursday and Friday. This chance for rain will continue into the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday, sweeping away the moisture for the end of the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.