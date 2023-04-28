Rain chances continue as temperatures and humidity rise. A warm front moving to our north this morning will take the widespread rain with it. A few showers are still possible by the morning commute, but we’ll gradually dry out with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. We will still have a chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon, but most will stay dry. This storm system will move away tonight, and nice weather will build in for Saturday. We will see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. It will also be muggy with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system will bring another round of soaking rain and thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday. We’ll remain warm and muggy Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Once this moves away Sunday night we will have dry weather build in that will last through much of next week. Temperatures will also remain below average for much of next week, in the low to mid-70s.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated PM storm possible. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 61-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.