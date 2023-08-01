Temperatures cool a little more as storm chances linger. The cold front that pushed off shore Monday morning will slowly push away today, but storm chances stick around. Some wrap-around moisture is still expected to keep the shower and storm chances around today as we cool off a little more. Temperatures will be slightly below average today, topping out in the mid to upper 80s, but the heat index will still be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunshine returns by midweek, and we’ll be mostly dry for a few days. Heat indices drop to near 90 for the next few days. Rain chances return for Friday as the humidity slowly returns, pushing the heat index back to the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be lower for the weekend as we heat up a little more. The heat index will also climb, back into the triple digits for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. Highs 86-88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.