Rain chances will linger for the next few days. Much cooler weather will move in today with high temperatures in the 70s. The cold front that moved through yesterday has stalled to our south and that will keep it cloudy with scattered showers. The highest rain chance for today will be to the south. The chance for showers will continue on Friday, with heavy rain possible early Friday morning. It will slowly clear with some sunshine returning Friday afternoon.

Warmer weather will return on Saturday. There will be a slight chance for a shower late in the day as a cold front approaches. That front will move through Saturday night into Sunday with scattered showers. Warmer, drier weather will move in to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs 74-76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with showers. Lows 58-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s.