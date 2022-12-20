Rain chances are increasing, and it will stay chilly. Clouds will increase ahead of a storm system that is moving east along the Gulf coast. Today will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible in the morning with better chances late in the day, and it will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. The storm system will linger offshore Wednesday, keeping it cloudy and cool with a chance for a few showers. A warm front on Thursday will bring more rain, and will also warm us into the 60s.

A strong cold front will move through early Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the morning, then temperatures will drop in the afternoon. It will be windy and very cold late in the day. Temperatures will drop into the low to the low to mid 20s Friday night, and highs over the weekend will stay in the 30s to near 40.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon showers. Highs 45-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cold with showers. Lows 34-36 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs 45-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.