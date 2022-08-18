Higher rain chances are back for the end of the week. The front that came through Monday night has been stalled to our south for the past two days. This front will return northward as a warm front tonight, and linger in our area Friday, before pushing north of the weekend. Today will start off dry with a little sunshine. The chance for storms will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be a rather cloudy and wet day tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will drop the upper 70s to low 80s Friday.

We will clear a bit for the weekend, and it will warm up with more sunshine. High temperatures will be back to normal in the 80s to near 90, and there will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Rain chances will continue into next week with another cold front possible by the middle of the week.

Today, partly sunny with late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows 66-69 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.