Rain chances on the rise this week

Rain chances are back and will continue through the rest of the week. The unsettled weather will continue today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be highest over the second half of the week as a weak cold front pushes into the Carolinas. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the week with high temperatures warming into the 80s each day.

The front will push to our south over the weekend, and slightly cooler, drier air will move in. There will still be a chance for showers on Saturday, with rain chances decreasing for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday, a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 67-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.