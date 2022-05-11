Rain chances are returning for the end of the week. A storm system offshore will move toward the coast over the next few days. Clouds will move in tonight, and it will not be as cool as the past few nights with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially late in the day. The storm system will move ashore tomorrow night, and periods of rain will continue through Friday. This storm system will move away from the Carolinas for the weekend, and it will warm up with sunshine returning. High temperatures will be back into the 80s this weekend, and we will have the chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. Warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.