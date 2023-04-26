Rain chances move in and continue through the rest of the week. The clouds and showers will linger, keeping it cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see a little more sunshine on Thursday, and while there will still be a slight chance for a shower, much of the day will be dry. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday.

A warm front will bring rain Thursday night into Friday. We will likely see a break from the rain on Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 80s. A cold front will move through on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. The front will push offshore Monday morning. and temperatures will drop back down below average as sunshine returns.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 70-72 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.