Rain chances will return for the end of the week. The cold front that moved through yesterday has stalled to our south. With the front nearby, there will be a small chance for a shower today, but much of the time it will be dry. Temperatures today will only warm into the mid-80s.

The front will drift back northward as a warm front Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning, especially late Thursday and into Friday. The front will stall again this weekend, keeping the chance for thunderstorms around. Temperatures will also warm back up through the weekend and be back to near normal by Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 65-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.