The nice weather will continue tomorrow, but the chance for rain will be back for the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, and it will be a little warmer with some spots in the upper 70s. An approaching storm system will start to send clouds our way tomorrow afternoon. That weak storm system will bring a chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday, and a stray shower on Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry, and the chance for rain will be scattered. Once this system moves away, warmer weather will move in. Next week will be warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.