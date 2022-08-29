Showers and storms return to start the week. After a beautiful but muggy weekend, showers return to start the workweek. Rain chances will be highest along the coast for the first half of the day, pushing inland around midday and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the lower 80s along the coast to upper 80s along Interstate 95 and to the west.

Shower activity will continue through midweek ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will warm into midweek with most inland areas reaching the lower 90s by Wednesday. The weak cold front will push off shore Wednesday evening, and we’ll dry out and only cool off a few degrees on Thursday. We’ll return to a typical summertime pattern for Friday and the weekend with a few afternoon storms possible each day.

Today, mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-89 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows 69-71 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered storms. Highs 87-89 inland, 84-85 beaches.