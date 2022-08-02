Hot and humid weather continues for our Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm each day, mostly inland, but most places will stay dry. As usual the main weather threat will be the lingering heat with consistent afternoon feel-like temps getting close to or surpassing 100 degrees.

High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, and we will mainly stay dry on Thursday and Friday. While it will stay hot, a stronger sea breeze will keep highs in the 80s along the beaches.

High pressure will then decrease as we get into the weekend, increasing the chance for showers and storms. It will not be as hot over the weekend, with highs right around average in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with a stray inland t-storm. Highs 96-97 inland, 93-95 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.