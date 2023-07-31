A cold front will slowly push offshore, cooling us off over the next few days. An area of low pressure developed along the cold front last night as it moved close to the coast. The front has pushed offshore but it will be slow to move away. Wrap-around moisture is expected to keep the shower and storm chances around for the next few days as we cool off a little more for Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly below average today and cooling off a little more for Tuesday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine returns by midweek, and we’ll be mostly dry for a few days. Heat indices will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week as rain chances return for Friday. Rain chances continue for the weekend as we heat up a little. The heat index will also climb, back into the triple digits for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.