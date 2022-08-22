Widespread rain is in the forecast again for today. Showers and storms will be much more frequent and numerous during the afternoon. Dewpoints and relative humidity remain high, and, therefore, periods of heavy downpours will be likely. Cloud cover will put temperatures below average with all cities only making it to the low to mid-80s.

Coverage breaks up around sunset, and the current model run shows all cities dry by midnight. Rain chances return by noon on Tuesday but not everyone will be getting rain. Only 30% to 40% of the area is forecast to have precipitation on Tuesday.

The areas surrounding Black Creek near Quinby (parts of Florence and Darlington counties) will be under a flood advisory until Tuesday night. The river is currently forecast to crest at 10.4 feet. That is a minor flood stage, but at this level, no residences will be impacted. This forecast is likely to increase as rain will continue for several hours tonight and tomorrow.

For the remainder of the week, precipitation appears to be diurnally driven and therefore is most likely during the mid-afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through on Thursday bringing more scattered rain events once again.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s