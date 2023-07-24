Rain chances stick around to start the week. The summertime pattern returns today in terms of some storms. Those will fire up throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be normal at the coast today with the upper-80s expected. The Pee Dee will be trending slightly below average near 90 degrees. The heat index will remain in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but a passing storm is still possible. High temperatures will be back up near 90 degrees along the coast and mid-90s inland. It will be mostly dry Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will be climbing back up to the mid and even upper-90s for the Pee Dee by Saturday and Sunday, and the Grand Strand will be in the mid-90s.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with a few afternoon storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 69-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.