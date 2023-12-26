MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We will continue to keep those rain chances hanging around the area through Wednesday. Rain has been slow to develop across the region. Rain is expected to develop and spread in coverage as we go into Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Some models are even holding on to the rain into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm. Lows across the Pee Dee tonight will be in the upper 50s. Coastal areas will fall to near 60. Highs for Wednesday will warm to 70 degrees across most of the forecast area.

As the rain departs, we will watch for an upper level low pressure system over the Plains, indications are this will drop into the southeast over the weekend. We will see highs slowly falling after Thursday. This weekend looks to be chilly, but no precipitation expected at this time for the upper level low pressure. Highs beginning Friday and lasting through New Years Eve will be in the low to mid 40s.

Next week we will watch a low pressure system that could develop somewhere near the Carolinas. This could spread an isolated shower chance for Monday. For now it is just a 20% chance. We will continue to watch the trends and forecast models and adjust as needed.