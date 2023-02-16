Showers moving in tomorrow will bring in cooler weather for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures mostly in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow with scattered showers. It will be windy and warm with high temperatures back into the 70… cooler weather will move in tomorrow night. We will dry out in time for the weekend, and it will be sunny, but much cooler. Highs Saturday will only be in the 50s, then we will warm into the 60s on Sunday. This cool snap will not last long… warmer weather returns next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.