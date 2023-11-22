The rain will continue today, but it will clear for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be mild to start the day with most hitting their highs before the sun comes up, in the mid to upper 60s to around 70s. A cold front will slowly move across the area today, keeping the rain and chance for thunderstorms going. Rain will be heaviest in the morning through midday but then start to clear in the afternoon. Cooler, drier weather will move in tonight. It will be mostly sunny on Thanksgiving, but cool with highs around 60. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend.

A weak storm system will bring clouds and a slight chance for a shower Friday, but that will clear out for the weekend. Temperatures will cool down on Saturday to the mid to upper 50s as skies gradually clear. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the low 60s to start next week, ahead of another cold front. This front will move through dry Monday evening, and temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday.