The rain will continue tomorrow, but it will clear for Thanksgiving. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. It will be mild with temperatures staying in the 60s. A cold front will slowly move across the area tomorrow, keeping the rain and chance for thunderstorms going. Rain will be heaviest in the morning, then start to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and low 70s tomorrow. Cooler, drier weather will move in tomorrow night. It will be mostly sunny on Thanksgiving, but cool with highs in the low 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend. A weak storm system will bring clouds and a slight chance for a shower Friday into Saturday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, clearing late in the day. Highs 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.