It’s been a gloomy morning for many, but I hope that’s not getting you down this Friday! Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms will continue through today. A front will remained stalled across the area, being the culprit for the messier conditions.

High temperatures today will be below average, in the mid 80s. This front will break up for the weekend, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will keep rain chances in the forecast. We will see more sunshine for the weekend, and rain chances will be lower, but p.m. isolated storms will still be popping up at times.

High pressure will strengthen into next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Some spots will warm into the mid 90s by Tuesday. Pop-up afternoon storms will remain possible through next week ,with some inland spots warming to the mid-90s by the middle of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms around. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm & humid with scattered t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.