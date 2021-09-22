Rain continues today ahead of a cold front

Rain chances will continue through today, then it will dry out on Thursday. Today will be another day with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible again. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight as a cold front moves through the area. This front will push offshore on Thursday. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. Skies will clear, it will cool down and humidity will drop. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday, then upper 70s Friday. Night time low temperatures will drop into the 50s inland, near 60 along the coast. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend. It will warm back into the 80s this weekend, but the humidity will stay low. The sunny, warm weather will continue next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows: 62-65 inland, 68-70 inland.

Tomorrow, clearing skies. Highs 78 inland, 80 beaches.