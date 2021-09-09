Rain continues today ahead of a cold front

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today, then we will dry out Friday. A cold front will move into the area today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. Tropical Storm Mindy will help pump more tropical moisture up into the Carolinas ahead of the cold front. It will stay warm and humid today with highs in the 80s.

Drier air will move in tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine Friday with slightly cooler and less humid weather. This more comfortable weather will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. It will warm back up next week with higher humidity.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild with lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.